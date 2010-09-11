Last I heard, some extreme radical Muslims drove planes into two buildings in New York, one into the Pentagon, and one into a field in Pennsylvania supposedly on its way to blow up the US Capital. A low end pastor from Florida was not present, as I recall.
Clif Judy
Florida Pastor Terry Jones' son, church ally say Koran burning rally 'one hundred' percent off
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sat Sep 11, 2010 5:27 AM
