Too often, college football represents a showlike atmosphere, much like wrestling, professional roller skating, hocky, professional baskletball, professional football....and does not belong on a college/educational campus.
The fans are the same.
Clif Judy
Loh: Terps fans behavior not acceptable
Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded on Sat Sep 18, 2010 4:18 AM
Too often, college football represents a showlike atmosphere, much like wrestling, professional roller skating, hocky, professional baskletball, professional football....and does not belong on a college/educational campus.
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment